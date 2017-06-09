Bubble Parade Fundraiser Raised Money For Ronald McDonald Charities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Families beat the heat at a bubble parade at terrace park this afternoon.

The fundraiser was put on by Ronald McDonald House Charities to raise money to keep families close to their hospitalized children.

Before the event the organization encouraged kids to raise $50 or more and they received free t-shirts.

However, families were still able to make donations and buy the shirts as well at the event.

“I’m just amazed at how many people that care about our organization. I had no idea that there were so many kids that would be willing to fund raise for us. It’s really incredible,” said Shannon Dougherty with the Ronald McDonald House.

The organization helps families with children in hospitals in more than 5 states.