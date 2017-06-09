Canaries Put The Clamps On Cleburne

Birds Win Opener 4-2

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Miles Nordgren worked around eight hits, and the Canaries’ bats broke out of their slump in front of a crowd of 2,257, to take the series opener from the Cleburne Railroaders by the score of 4-2 at the BirdCage.

In the first-ever meeting between the Canaries and Railroaders, Sioux Falls came out on top, breaking Cleburne’s seven-game winning streak, and a three-game losing streak of their own.

Jabari Henry got things started early for the Canaries, taking Harrison Lee deep to leadoff the bottom of the first. Two walks and a fielders’ choice put runners on first and second before Ty Morrison laced a single up the middle, scoring two, and extending the Canaries’ lead to three.

After making quick work of the Railroaders in the top of the first, Nordgren faced some trouble in the second, third and fourth innings, allowing six two-out hits, but with the help of some terrific defensive plays from Chris Jacobs, Patrick Fiala and B.J. Guinn, the Canaries held a 3-2 lead heading into the fifth.

Making his first start for the Railroaders, Lee settled down after a rocky first, allowing just two hits over the next four innings, while striking out four.

But Morrison would give the Birds a little insurance against the Railroaders, leading off the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot, extending the Canaries’ lead to 4-2. Morrison finished the night 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

That’s all the Canaries would need as their bullpen stepped up and shut down the Railroaders the rest of the way.

Dylan Thompson worked a scoreless seventh, Andrew Woeck pitched a scoreless eighth and Jose Ortega shut the door in the ninth, working around a leadoff single by K.C. Huth.

Ortega picked up his second save, while Nordgren notched his first win of the year, allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings pitched.

For Cleburne, Lee takes the loss, his first of the year, finishing the evening allowing four runs on six hits, striking out five and walking four. Onas Farfan pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Railroaders, striking out two Birds, and allowing just one hit.

With the win, the Canaries move to 6-14, while the Railroaders’ drop to 12-10 on the year.

The Canarie will look to take the series at 6:05 PM on Saturday night, sending their ace, LHP Joe Bircher to the mound. Fans can listen to all the action, starting at 6:30 PM on AM-1230, FM-98.1 Sioux Falls Sports Radio, KWSN.

Gates open at 5:00 PM on Saturday, and on Sunday at 11:00 PM, and you won't want to Sunday's Bark in the Park day at the BirdCage, presented by Woofs & Waves.

have water stations and multiple puppy pools located around the ballpark to help keep your four-legged friends cool.

-Sioux Falls Canaries