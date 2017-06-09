Celebrities Fishing For A Cause In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire is holding their second annual Celebrity Walleye Classic fishing tournament to raise money to support their programs for local kids.

This year’s celebrity guest are: Riley Reiff of the Minnesota Vikings, Bryan Witzmann of the Kansas City Chiefs, UFC Fighter Devin Clark and National Football Champion Preston Evans.

“I am extremely excited to help out and support the Boys & Girls Club, especially through fishing. Making an investment in children is the best investment we can make for our future and the Boys & Girls Club is creating those great futures every day,” says Clark.

Making a move to Lake Poinsett, the second annual Celebrity Walleye Classic will take place Saturday, June 17 with registration from 6:45-7:45 a.m. There will be a rules meeting at 7:45 a.m. and fishing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weigh-ins, awards and celebrity after party will follow at the Lake Legion Golf Course and will include a silent auction and raffle.

Anglers can compete in teams of two to four with a cost of $160 per team. The 100 percent 10-team payout tournament includes approximately $9,000 cash to be given away (based on a minimum of 60 teams registered) and a guaranteed $2,500 first place payout.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire is to nurture, educate and enrich children and youth for lifelong success. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire is an area non-profit dedicated exclusively to serving youth from four weeks to 18 years. For more information regarding programs and services click here.