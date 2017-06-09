Construction Not Hampering Corn Palace Visitor Numbers

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Construction in front of Mitchell’s Corn Palace tourist attraction and event center hasn’t hampered attendance.

Director Scott Schmidt tells The Daily Republic that attendance from May 10 to June 5 totaled 31,201 people, up 27 percent from the same time period last year.

Crews in May began transforming an old asphalt roadway into a plaza near the Corn Palace. The $831,000 project is to be completed in August.

The Corn Palace bills itself as the world’s only palace dedicated to the commodity. It features murals made of corn and draws about 200,000 tourists each year.