Current Vikings Ham & Thielen Join Greenway And Johnson At Legends

Football Clinic For Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sanford/HyVee Legends Football clinic for kids is always one of the highlights of the week.

And this year it pulled in current and former football stars.

Minnesota Vikings CJ Ham and Adam Thielen, along with Mount Vernon native Chad Greenway and former Super Bowl Champion Keyshawn Johnson were out at Augustana today to help out and teach.

It’s the highlight of the weekend for Greenway especially now that he’s retired from the Vikings because he knows getting to interact and play with the kids means as much as speaking to them.

“Gives those kids just a lot of value to come to the camp and actually be moving around and with you and they’re going to be able to have a conversation, even if it’s a quick conversation or a quick word with the kids, it goes a long way with these guys. And to be able to throw a ball to a kid or to do anything to be a part of the day for them rather than just being here.” Greenway says.

“Kinda send the same message that the parents probably have been sending their kids than eventually I think it will sink in their head. You know if you get one out of every hundred kid, person to respond to what you said than you’ve done your job.” Johnson says.

Being a part of the camp also meant a lot more to Ham and Thielen. Each played on the Kirkeby-Over Field during their careers at Augustana and MSU-Mankato respectively and had to work their way on to the Vikings roster as undrafted free agents.

Ham used to work these camps when he was at Augie, and it’s quite an experience to be a pro athlete kids look up to.

“Yeah it’s definitely very surreal. Like you said I used to work these camps and look up to these legends that are here so it’s an honor to be here and be a part of it.” Ham says.

“If I would have been focused on the wrong things and looking too far ahead I probably wouldn’t be where I am today. So just taking it one day at a time, having that ultimate goal in the back of your head but also having individual goals everyday, and just making sure that you’re gaining a blade of grass every day.” Thielen says.