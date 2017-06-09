Drought Taking Toll On Farmers

U.S. Drought Monitor: More Than 200,000 South Dakotan Living In Drought Conditions

MILLER- S.D. — The U.S. Drought Monitor says as of Thursday, more than 200,000 South Dakotans are living in drought conditions.

Governor Dennis Daugaard’s State Drought Task Force has been activated.

The weather earlier this year proved helpful for farmers like J.D. Wangsness in Miller.

He said it was a good start for calving and getting crops planted.

However, the promising start quickly dried out.

“This is the worst I have seen a spring, as far as coming out of winter into spring. The lack of moisture, the duration of time it has been since we’ve had moisture,” said Wangsness.

Wangsness said the amount of rain at this point in the year pales in comparison to years past.

“I would say we’re about half to a third of what we normally have for rain in the spring,” said Wangsness.

Hand County currently sits in a moderate level drought.

Further north, it’s even worse.

At this stage in the season, Wangsness said he knows he’s already losing yield on his crop.

“If it starts to rain, I don’t think we would come up with as good of crop as we normally would. I think the damage has already been done. But until we get some rain, it’s just sitting there not doing a lot,” said Wangsness.

Lakes around his property run thin.

Wangsness also worries about the grass conditions for his cattle.

“I know a lot of producers are selling pairs right now….there’s a lot moving, it’s going to be detrimental on their cash flows and things like that. Plus, you lose your factories so it’s not the best thing to be doing,” said Wangsness.

Going forward, Wangsness said the only thing they can do is hope for a little help from Mother Nature.

“Get in touch with your crop insurance guy. Just plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Wangsness.

Hand County declared emergency disaster because of the drought conditions.

They also have a county-wide burn ban in place.