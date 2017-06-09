GOLDEN DEBUT: Sioux Falls Gold Win Inaugural Game With Walkoff Over Carroll

New Summer College League Team Wins 1-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It took until the last inning for the Sioux Falls GOLD to record their first run of the season, but it turned out to be the only run that mattered. The GOLD took down the Carroll Merchants in their first game is team history with a walk off single by Mitch Gullickson to give the GOLD a 1-0 win.

The GOLD and Merchants exchanged zeroes for the first eight innings of the ballgame in a classic pitchers duel. The GOLD’s starter, Joey Cardamon went seven scoreless innings striking out six while giving up three hits and one walk. The Merchants starter, Patrick Morrow kept the GOLD’s bats in check through eight scoreless innings.

The Merchants brought in Connor Forsythe in relief in the ninth inning and the GOLD’s bats mustered just enough to squeak out a victory. Derek Dahlke recorded a hit to start the inning and after a flyout Lucas Berry added another single, putting runners on first and second with one out. A groundout by Matt Morgan moved Dahlke and Berry to second and third with Mitch Gullickson coming to the plate. Gullickson hit a two-strike pitch down the third baseline and beat out the third basemen’s throw to score the walk off win for the GOLD.

Gullickson went 2-for-4 on the night with a pair of singles and the lone GOLD RBI. Dahlke also went 2-for-4 for the GOLD with a run scored. Ben Moran picked up the win for Sioux Falls after two scoreless innings of relief where he struck out 3 and scattered two hits.

The GOLD will take on the Carroll Merchants again tomorrow, June 10, at Karras Park in Sioux Falls, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

-Sioux Falls Gold