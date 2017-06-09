Jose Canseco Comes To Legends Baseball & Softball Clinic

Hit 462 Homeruns In 17 Seasons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Legends baseball & softball clinic brought in a player who has plenty of experience with the high and low side of professional sports-Jose Canseco.

Canseco was showing kids some of the finer points of hitting at the Sanford Fieldhouse, something Jose was pretty good at, slugging 462 homeruns in his 17 year big league career.

From World Series titles, to steroid use and more, Canseco has made his share of good and bad choices. He wants kids and young players to know that whatever happens, you have to keep swinging on the diamond and in life.

“Life is not going to be just a bowl of cherries. You’re going to get knocked down, you’re going to go through your negatives, you’re going to lose people in your life that you love, you’re going to have problems with financing, everything is not going to be positive. So the key to life is when you fall down, you stand back up and you fight again.” Canseco says.