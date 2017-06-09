No Injuries Reported In Early Morning Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- No injuries were reported in an early morning fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the 500 Block of West 1st Street at around 1:15 a.m., where a resident of the home woke to the smell of smoke and called 911.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the roof vents of a 1 ½ story single family home.

All three occupants were able to exit the residence safely prior to the fire crew arrival.

Firefighters cleared the house and had the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving on scene.

The house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage to the second floor of the home.

