Police: Man Arrested After Kidnapping And Threatening Girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested a man on multiple charges after he kidnapped and threatened to harm his girlfriend.

Police received a call around 6:30 p.m., Thursday night, from several witnesses saying that a man was yelling at his girlfriend at the 600 block of S Regal Pl. The girlfriend said that her boyfriend punched her and tried to get her into a vehicle. She grabbed their 1 1/2 year old and stated that she didn’t want to go. At that point she said that her boyfriend pulled out a knife and said that he was going to slit her throat if she didn’t get in the vehicle. She complied and they both left.

When police arrived on scene they waited until about 8 p.m. when the vehicle came back. Police say she was driving the vehicle at this point and police arrested the boyfriend at that time.

Charles Kress, a 32-year-old from Sioux Falls was arrested on aggravated assault domestic, kidnapping, and simple assault domestic charges. Kress was sent to the hospital for stitches after he claimed that he cut his hand while playing with the knife.

The girlfriend and 1 1/2 year-old were not harmed.