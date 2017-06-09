Police: Man Suffering Life Threatening Injuries After Being Stabbed In Argument

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say that a man turned himself in Friday, after stabbing another man over an argument.

Police say an ex-boyfriend was returning his child to the child’s mother at an apartment in the 700 block of South Lyons Avenue around noon on Friday. An argument began between the ex-boyfriend and another man. A third man tried to get the ex-boyfriend to leave when those two began fighting.

During the scuffle, the ex-boyfriend stabbed the victim in the stomach.

The 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious and life threatening injuries. The suspect drove to the Law Enforcement Center and turned himself in to police.

Mason J. Bryant, a 24-year-old Brandon resident, was arrested for Aggravated Assault.