Public Health Warning Issued for Lake Mitchell Due to Unhealthy Algae, E. Coli

The lake is tested weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day

MITCHELL, S.D.-A beach has been closed and a “Public Health Warning’ issued for the entirety of Lake Mitchell this week after water tests reveal harmful levels of algae and E. coli.

The lake is tested weekly between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The most recent test on June 5th revealed high levels of chlorophyll at the Public Beach, Sandy Beach, and in the center of the lake.

Sandy Beach is already closed to the public due to high E. coli levels.

The posted signs warn people to wash off with fresh water and immediately contact a doctor if they come in contact with the water, which could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes and other illnesses.

More information on the water quality report can be found here: http://www.cityofmitchell.org/466/Water-Quality-Conditions