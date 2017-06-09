South Dakota Governor Activates State Drought Task Force

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has activated the state Drought Task Force to monitor dry conditions across South Dakota.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map indicates that abnormally dry conditions can be found in the western, south central and eastern parts of the state, with moderate and severe drought conditions in the central, north central and extreme northeast portions of South Dakota.

Task force members will coordinate the exchange of drought information among government agencies as well as agriculture, fire and water-supply organizations.

The public is being asked to be careful with open burns and other fire activity.