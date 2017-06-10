$12.8 Million Water Park Plan Unveiled for Pierre Area

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Three Pierre and Fort Pierre residents have unveiled a proposal for a $12.8 million water park they hope will be built on the site of a 92-year-old outdoor swimming pool.

Organizers of the proposed Capital Cove say it would fit the specifications for swim meets that could bring hundreds of competitors to weekend meets from across South Dakota, other states and Canada.

The Pierre Area Waterpark Committee aims to raise $5 million in private donations and partner with the city, which would own and operate the facility. The city hasn’t yet agreed.

Some residents pushed an idea a decade ago to consider a water park to serve both cities. But a referendum shot down the idea, which was estimated to cost up to $10 million.