Brandon Family Celebrates Dairy Month By Opening Family Farm to the Community

BRANDON, S.D.- A Brandon family is celebrating Dairy Month, by opening their family farm to the community.

For ten years, the Ode family has put on the annual breakfast on the farm at their Royalwood Dairy Farm, which continues to draw a huge crowd.

“You can take the kid off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the kid,” said Doug Ode, Owner of Royalwood Farms.

For the Ode family, you definitely cannot take the farm out of them.

Since 1952, the family has owned their family farm, which has now turned into a dairy farm.

Since then it’s evolved and the family even started opening up their home, to the community to educate people about the dairy and the work that goes into keeping the farm going.

“Not too many families stay with the farm as long as we have, but you know it’s just the love of the farm,” Ode said.

It’s also become a way of life for the Ode’s and that has turned into a passion, that they hope to pass on to the community members that come to visit their farm, even if it’s for the first time.

“So she was a little apprehensive at first with all the people,” said Jill Madetzke of her young daughter. “But now she just wants to, as you can see run, run, run.”

Then there are others that have visited the farm a couple times and find going back home a little difficult.

“Over there is where the tractor is,” said Miles Martin. “We rode on the back and I didn’t want to get off.”

Even the people that have been coming for ten years always seem to learn something new and find themselves thinking of old times.

“Went back and forth with my cousins, who lived on a farm near Hurley Parker area,” said Marlys Pearson. “So this brings back good memories and it’s just such a learning experience for all ages.”

It’s the impact and joy that the people bring that reassures the Ode Family, that they are doing a good job.

“It makes us feel good that we are doing a good in the community; otherwise people wouldn’t be showing up all the time,” said Ode.

So you can try to take the farm out of the Ode Family, but most likely, it won’t work.

“We just love it, it’s in our blood and it always will be.” said Ode.

Around 11,000 to 12,000 people attended the event Saturday and the Ode family says they will continue the event for as long as they can.