Cleburne Evens Series With Canaries

Sioux Falls Falls 5-3

Sioux Falls, SD – The Cleburne Railroaders evened up the weekend series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, taking game two, 5-3.

For the second night in a row, the Canaries got things started early, as Burt Reynolds’ took Patrick Mincey deep, after a leadoff walk from Jabari Henry to give the Canaries an early 2-0 lead.

But the Railroaders would come back to tie things up in the second and take the lead in the third.

Geraldo Valentin led off the second with a double to deep left, moved to third on a passed ball, and scored on Shawn Zarraga’s RBI double. Blake Grant-Parks followed Zarraga’s double with a RBI single, tying the game at two.

Cleburne once again gave Joe Bircher trouble in the top of the third, but it was a few Birds’ errors that gave the Railroaders a lead.

Maikol Gonzalez led off the inning with a single, advancing to third on errant throws by Bircher and Chris Jacobs. Gonzalez would be out in a pickle between third and home on Mitch Glasser’s fielder’s choice, but Valentin would give Cleburne the lead, with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the third and fourth innings, the Canaries had a chance to tie it, putting two runners on base in both innings, but Mincey kept the Birds off the board till the fifth.

With one out, Jabari Henry singled in his second consecutive at-bat, coming home to score on Reynolds’ RBI double. A hit-by-pitch put runners on first and second, but back-to-back ground outs ended the Canaries’ threat with the score tied.

Reynolds put together a sensational day at the plate for the Canaries, going 3-for-4 with a single, double, home run and 3 RBI.

It wouldn’t be enough though, for Sioux Falls, as the Railroaders rallied in the top of the seventh.

Bircher got two quick outs in the inning, but a walk, followed by a double and single, gave the Railroaders a 5-3 lead. Just like in the third, it was another close call in the field, with Glasser’s double squirting just out of the glove of Reynolds in right-center.

And the Railroaders’ bullpen would shut down the Canaries’ the rest of the way, retiring the final 10 Canary batters.

Alberto Rodriguez, who pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, picks up the win for the Railroaders, while Winston Abreu nailed down his sixth save.

Bircher takes the loss for the Canaries, who fall to 6-15 on the year. Bircher pitched 6.2 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking one.

The Canaries will look to take the series in the rubber match at 12:05 PM on Sunday afternoon, sending RHP Bryce Morrow to the hill to face Cleburne’s RHP Santos Arias. Fans can listen to all the action, starting at 11:45 AM on AM-1230, FM-98.1 Sioux Falls Sports Radio, KWSN.

-Sioux Falls Canaries