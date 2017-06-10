Colman Man Cited in Vehicle vs. Building Collision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Sioux Falls Police were dispatched to a vehicle versus building accident in the 1200 block of E. Benson Road.

It was determined that while traveling westbound on Benson Road, a driverless, full-size Chevrolet pickup became disconnected from behind a farm trailer, which was being pulled by a farm tractor and a second farm trailer.

The pickup traveled through a large parking lot where it crashed into two parked and unoccupied vehicles and the side of a building. (A third parked vehicle was also damaged when one of the parked cars ricocheted into it.)

No injuries were reported and the building suffered only cosmetic damage.

The driver of the tractor, a 30 year-old male from Colman, SD, was cited for towing more than two trailers behind his farm equipment and a safety chain violation.