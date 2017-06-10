Crews Battle Fire Near East Willow Ridge Place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls family was able to escape a fire safely that started on their back deck due to grilling.

Fire Crews responded to the 8400 block of East Willow Ridge Place on Saturday night around 7 p.m.

The fire spread from the back deck to the rest of the home, causing extensive damage, however, the family can stay at the home.

Officials also want to remind homeowners to keep an eye out for the grill, while they are grilling.

Officials say the fire could have been worse with strong winds. They also say on hot days like today they have to call for back up and keep the crews hydrated.

“Heat, like on a day like today is always a major concern for our guys that are in a full buck of gear, full SBA, I mean it does trap the heat. So we have to be very careful to rotate guys in and out. We do always bring in extra man power on a day like today for that very reason” says Darrin Tille, Split Rock Fire Department Chief.

The American Red Cross assisted the family along, with multiple fire crews from Sioux Falls, Brandon, and Split Rock.