Dakota Premier Lacrosse League Sees Growth In 2nd Championship Tournament

League Up To 30 Teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It might not be long before the Sanford/HyVee Legends weekend has to include a Lacrosse Clinic if the increase in numbers for this weekend’s Dakota Premier Lacrosse League Championship are any indication.

This weekend is their second annual league championships at Riverside Park. This year two divisions were added as 30 teams from across South and North Dakota came to Sioux Falls. That’s up 11 teams from last year.

Lacrosse is one of the fast growing sports in the country, and Dakota Premier Lacrosse Director Corey Mitchell says it’s easy to see why it’s latching on in the Dakotas.

If you’d like to get your kid involved you can visit SouthDakotaLacrosse.com to find the team or program nearest you. Championships are tomorrow.