Governor Considers State-Managed Recreation Area Near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he’s open to the idea of creating a state-managed recreation area out of four small reservoirs tucked into a steep and forested canyon a few miles south of Sturgis.

The reservoirs have been a topic in Sturgis for several years, including last year when the city council and mayor adopted a resolution saying the best use of the reservoirs would be as a state park.

The governor said the lack of a public road into the reservoirs and the site’s rugged terrain might preclude the heightened level of development for camping and picnicking that typically comes with a state park.

But Daugaard said a less-developed recreation area for day-use activities could be a possibility.