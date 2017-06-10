Home Finale Essentially A Playoff Game For Storm

Loss Could Knock Sioux Falls Out Of IFL Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Normally the Sioux Falls Storm’s final regular season home game is just one final tune up before Sioux Falls hosts playoff games.

That’s anything but assured this season.

With Iowa clinching a playoff bid last night and Sioux Falls heading there next week, the Storm need to win out for to get homefield advantage. They may need to win out just to make the playoffs with Wichita Falls holding the head-to-head tiebreaker and only one game back.

It basically turns tonight’s home finale at 7:00 PM against the Nebraska Danger into a playoff game for the Storm.