One Last Salute To Best Pigskin Preps In All-Star Game

30th South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game

VERMILLION, S.D. — Though we’re still a little less than 11 weeks away from the start of the new high school football season, we got a taste of prep pigskin this afternoon while saluting the stars of last season.

The 30th South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game was played on Saturday afternoon in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome with the Blue team winning 37-6 over the Red team. Click on the video viewer for highlights!