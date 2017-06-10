Storm Avert Danger To Keep Control Of Their Playoff Destiny

Sioux Falls Beats Nebraska 41-38

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm gave their fans hope that Saturday’s regular season home finale against the Nebraska Danger won’t be the final time they’ll see the Storm in 2017.

Lorenzo Brown’s 15-yard touchdown to Mike Tatum with 47 seconds left put the Storm in front, and Rashard Smith’s interception at the goal line with five seconds left sealed Sioux Falls dramatic 41-38 win over Nebraska.

Brown went 10-15 for 109 yards and two touchdown passes. He also led the Storm on the ground with 18 rushes for 53 yards and two more scores. Former South Dakota Coyote Eric Shufford hauled in six passes for 68 yards and a score. On defense Cory Henry notched two sacks.

Despite wins by both Iowa and Wichita Falls, the Storm still control their playoff destiny entering the final week of IFL play. If Sioux Falls defeats Iowa next Saturday in the regular season at Des Moines they will clinch a playoff spot and homefield advantage throughout the IFL playoffs. The Storm would still clinch a playoff spot if Wichita Falls loses their finale at Nebraska. Should the Storm lose and Wichita Falls win, Sioux Falls will be the odd team out and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

