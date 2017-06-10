Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Assaulting Highway Patrol Trooper

Joshua Two Bulls is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft and escape

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Joshua Two Bulls is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft and escape.

The incident happened May 27 on state Highway 79 south of Rapid City. Authorities say Two Bulls was able to get control of the trooper’s vehicle during a traffic stop, and the trooper was dragged as Two Bulls tried to flee.

The trooper shot at the vehicle, and the vehicle eventually crashed into a creek embankment. Two Bulls was able to get back into his vehicle and leave the area.

The trooper was treated at a hospital and released.