Working With Kids Means More To Miller & Lobo

Legends Hoops Clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s another Legendary day for the Sanford/HyVee Legends for Kids week as Mitchell native Mike Miller and Rebecca Lobo came to the Sanford Pentagon for the hoops clinic this morning.

Miller just completed his 18th NBA season with the Denver Nuggets, while Lobo is a legend in women’s hoops, winning an NCAA Championship at UCONN. She’s going into the national basketball hall of fame this year.

Working with kids is more personal to each of them now that they have families and children of their own.