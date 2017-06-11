Over 300 People Walked To Bring Awareness to Kidney Disease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Around 30 million Americans have chronic kidney disease, and most don’t know it. That’s according to the South Dakota National Kidney Foundation.

Over 300 people walked around Seroma Park, on Saturday in honor of family members or on behalf of themselves to bring awareness and raise funds for kidney disease.

The walk which is put on by Avera and Sanford Health is the organizations largest event.

They hope to raise around 61 thousand from this year’s walk and they say they are close to that goal.

This is the 10th year the walk has gone on and volunteers say they hope this makes a difference.

“We know with the statistics, that it does affect a lot of people and it’s just a lot of people don’t know yet. The top leading causes are diabetes and high blood pressure. So it’s important for especially people who suffer from either of those to make sure, they are getting tested and this is our opportunity to share that message with the community,” says Gene Dickey, outreach person for South Dakota’s National Kidney Foundation.

After the walk, people were invited to BB’s Pub N Grill restaurant, where a percentage of the proceeds went towards National Kidney Foundation.