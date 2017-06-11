Ben Nguyen Gets Biggest Win Yet At UFC Fight Night 110

Needs Just 49 Seconds To Defeat Tim Elliott

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — The night before his bout at UFC Fight Night 110, Sioux Falls native Ben Nguyen admitted to waking up with night sweats, nervous for his fight with Tim Elliott.

His performance in the fight might leave Elliott with some nightmares.

Right off the bat, Ben landed a kick to Elliott’s head and never looked back, needing just 49 seconds to defeat him via a rear naked choke submission. Nguyen improves to 17-6 in his MMA career and 4-1 in UFC fights.

The victory also earned him a $50,000 bonus for the Performance Of The Night. One might presume that it will also earn him more respect and a ranking in the UFC’s flyweight division.

