Britton, SD to Keep Water Tower “Smiling”

BRITTON, S.D. (AP) – City leaders in Britton have decided against a redesign of what many consider the town’s landmark water tower.

The tower reads “You are in Britton” in black letters that form the shape of a smiley face.

The City Council earlier this year proposed repainting the tower with an American flag, using grant money the town had received for infrastructure upgrades.

Mayor Clyde Fredrickson says the “internet blew up” with opposition when word got out.

The smiley face has existed since the 1970s, and Britton resident Wendy Blegen says many people feel sentimental about it.

The City Council recently held a special meeting and decided to keep the current design.