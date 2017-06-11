Canaries Bite Cleburne On Bark In The Park Day

Birds Take Series With 6-2 Win

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Canaries took the rubber match, 6-2, against the Cleburne Railroaders, picking up their second series win.

Cleburne jumped out to an early lead in the first, stringing together a two-out single and double against Bryce Morrow to take a 1-0 lead.

But the Canaries came right back in the bottom of the inning, with five singles off Santos Arias, to take a 3-1 lead. One-out singles by Burt Reynolds and Aaron Gretz put runners on first and second, before a two-out single by Blake Schmidt tied the game at one.

Ty Morrison drew a walk to load the bases, and Patrick Fiala following with a single up the middle to give the Canaries the lead. Fiala finished the day 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

And the Birds’ bats wouldn’t let Arias settle in either, forcing him to work in the second, and tacking on two more runs in the third.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Schmit reached on an infield single, and just one batter later, Fiala launched a towering, two-run blast over the left field wall to extend the lead to 5-1. Schmit totaled three hits on the afternoon for Sioux Falls, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

On the hill, Morrow cruised through the third and fourth innings, retiring 10 straight batters, before getting into a bit of a jam in the top of the fifth.

The Railroaders put runners on first and second with two outs, but Morrow struck out Oscar Mesa looking to end the threat. Cleburne would threaten again in the sixth, but Morrow limited the Railroaders to just one run, and the Birds would get it right back in the bottom of the frame.

B.J. Guinn led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run, his first of the season, giving the Canaries a 6-2 lead. In the win, the Canaries totaled six runs on 10 hits, and every Canary reached base.

Dylan Thompson relieved Morrow in the sixth, and along with James Jones and Josh Ferrell, gave the Canaries three shutout innings out of the bullpen.

Morrow picks up his first win of the season, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out two and walking one over six innings pitched. With the win Canaries move to 7-15 on the year, while the Railroaders drop to 13-11, with Arias taking his third loss of the season.

The Canaries kick off their series with the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 7:05 on Monday evening, sending RHP Grady Wood to the hill to face Gary’s RHP Charle Rosario. Fans can listen to all the action, starting at 11:45 AM on AM-1230, FM-98.1 Sioux Falls Sports Radio, KWSN.

Gates open at 6:00 PM on Monday evening as fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 Coca-Cola products all game long as part of Money Mondays, presented by Coca-Cola. Tickets for all games are available through the Canaries Box Office inside the Birdcage or by calling 605-336-6060.

-Sioux Falls Canaries