Deuel County Structures Damaged in Early Morning Storm

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D.- Several areas of northern Deuel County received damage from a storm early Sunday morning.

Several structures including buildings, grain bins, silo’s, machine sheds, power poles, trees and campers sustained significant damage.

Deuel County Emergency Management officials report winds were recorded at about 80 to 88mph.