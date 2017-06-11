Electric Crews Working to Restore Power in Watertown Following Early Morning Storm

The electric superintendent says 5 poles have been knocked down in total

WATERTOWN, S.D.- Electric crews have been working hard Sunday trying to restore power for multiple businesses and residents on the east side of town after an early-morning storm.

A storm with straight line winds and rain took down three power line poles just on 6th Avenue alone.

The electric superintendent says 5 poles have been knocked down in total, causing a power outage for about 10 blocks.

Now, crews are working to put new poles into the ground, put all the wires back up and re-energize the lines.

“It’s been a while. We had a major one come here about 4 years ago that we had about 30 poles down so it’s not quiet as big of a deal as that, but still big enough,” said Doug Enstad, Electric Superintendent with Watertown Municipal Utilities.

Fortunately, none of the poles fell onto any structures. However the storm also caused a lot of trees to uproot and come down. Some even landed on people’s homes.