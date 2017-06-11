Governor Daugaard to Give Special Session Address on Non-Meandered Waters

PIERRE, S.D.- Governor Dennis Daugaard will give a special session address to legislators in a joint session tomorrow morning at 10:30 in the state house.

Thirty minutes prior to that expected address, legislators are meeting in a special session for the final draft of legislation regarding non-meandered waters in the state.

Daugaard has said he supports the proposed legislation, calling it a “compromise bill” that balances the rights of landowners with the ability of sportsmen to use public waters for recreation.

He says the legislation will open tens of thousands of acres of non-meandered waters to public recreation, while respecting the property rights of landowners.

A copy of the legislation can be found here: http://sdlegislature.gov/docs/WebBanners/NMWFinalDraftLegislation.pdf

The Governor’s message on non-meandered waters and thoughts on the bill can be found here: http://news.sd.gov/newsitem.aspx?id=22015