More Growth Expected For Dakota Premier Lacrosse League

Tournament Brought In 30 Teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As we showed you yesterday the Dakota Premier Lacrosse League saw some big growth for their second annual league championship tournament which concluded this afternoon at Riverside Park.

A total of 30 teams from across South and North Dakota came to Sioux Falls for this weekend’s three day tournament, up 11 from last year’s inaugural edition. It’s a number that only figures to grow in the next couple of years, which says something considering where lacrosse was in this region just a few years ago.

The varsity title went to South Dakota’s Lightning Stick Society. They defeated Grand Cities out of North Dakota 11-10 for the title on Sunday morning.