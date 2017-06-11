Lewis & Clark Classic Semifinal Sunday

Brandon Valley Advances To Title Game But Falls To Blair

YANKTON, S.D. — The Lewis & Clark Classic is one of the best yearly Legion Baseball tournaments in South Dakota. 15 teams converged on Yankton, Vermillion and Crofton for three days this weekend with semifinal and championship play Sunday afternoon at Riverside Park in Yankton.

Blair (Nebraska) rallied from three down in their last at-bat to defeat Renner Post 307 4-3 in the first semifinal while Brandon Valley dominated Sioux Falls East 9-0 in the second semi. Blair won the title game over Brandon Valley 2-0.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!