Police Locate Missing 11-year-old Boy

Rebecca David
UPDATE: Storm Joseph Bordeaux has been located.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Storm Joseph Bordeaux was last heard from at Terrace Park around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

He said he was going to an unknown friend’s house.

Storm was wearing a black shirt and carrying a blue/grey backpack.

He is 4’6, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

