Sioux Falls Residents Join National Equality March

Equality. One word that brought many together, to speak up and demand a change.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Around 600 people marched Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls along with others across the U.S. for equality.

Participants said they marched for the equality of the LGBTQ community and to also make their voices heard by those in office.

“What do we want, equality, when do we want it, now,” chanted marchers as they marched towards Falls Park.

Equality. One word that brought many together, to speak up and demand a change.

We need to take advantage of our first amendment right. Otherwise, we are going to continue to fall back on the progress that we have made in this country” says Chair of Center for Equality Ashley Gaddis.

And marchers took advantage of their first amendment, by marching or holding signs to show their solidarity.

“There are a lot of people that are fearful of rights being taken away from them right now, ” says Marcher Tiffany Janssen. “And I just want them to know and I want all of us to recognize, that we are not going to let that happen”

With hands held together, marchers showed that love trumps hate.

“We accept who you are, we are not just tolerating people who fall into the LGBTQ plus category, we accept you and we love you, especially in this community in Sioux Falls,” says Gaddis.

However, for other, this march was a chance for them to truly embrace, and be who they are.

“I feel a lot more comfortable in myself,” says Marcher Paxley O’Phinney, who identifies as Trans/Pansexual. “It just feels right, like it’s not an icky feeling being called a girl, it’s a confident feeling being called a boy”

Marchers say they refuse to be silent and will not be voiceless anymore.

“Standing up to people, who hate others and showing that we can love everyone, without discrimination and I feel like that’s really important,” says O’Phinney.

Organizers say they hope the march gets people energized for pride week, which kicks off this week.