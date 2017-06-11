Siouxland Renaissance Festival Wraps Up

SIOUX FALL, S.D.- Sioux Empire residents were taken back in time to 1575 and the reign of Queen Elizabeth this weekend.

For 16 years now, Siouxland Renaissance Association has been putting on the renaissance festival and bringing history back to life.

The two-day event held at the fairgrounds had both adult and children activities.

Organizers of the event say they never knew the festival would continue to grow since they first started.

Each year they work to recreate an era and practice to bring those characters alive.

“It’s very gratifying to open the gate in the morning and see all the people that are waiting to come in”, says board member of the Renaissance Association Val Lietz. “And the steady stream that comes in throughout the day, but what’s even more gratifying, is knowing that we have a community impact throughout the year”

Dates have already been set for June 9 and 10th for next year.

All of the participants volunteer to be in the festival for free