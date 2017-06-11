Teenage Victim Identified in Watertown Shooting

Man arrested in Watertown teen's death

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a Watertown teenager was shot and killed in an apparent neighborhood dispute.

Police say a 30-year-old man shot 17-year-old Jayden Harley in the midsection with a handgun during an argument Saturday night.

Harley died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was unarmed.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Codington County Detention Center. Bond has been set at $50,000 cash.

WATERTOWN, S.D.- The Watertown Police Department says they have arrested a man who shot and killed a teenager on Saturday night.

Police arrested 30-year-old Alexis Javier Velazquez of Watertown on the scene for second-degree murder.

Police say they received a call about a neighborhood dispute on the 200 block of 4th Avenue.

They say the incident began as a verbal argument and led to Velazquez brandishing a handgun.

Police say he fired one shot striking the victim Jayden Harley.

Harley was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital but died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.