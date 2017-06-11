Teenage Victim Identified in Watertown Shooting
Man arrested in Watertown teen's death
WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a Watertown teenager was shot and killed in an apparent neighborhood dispute.
Police say a 30-year-old man shot 17-year-old Jayden Harley in the midsection with a handgun during an argument Saturday night.
Harley died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was unarmed.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the Codington County Detention Center. Bond has been set at $50,000 cash.
—
WATERTOWN, S.D.- The Watertown Police Department says they have arrested a man who shot and killed a teenager on Saturday night.
Police arrested 30-year-old Alexis Javier Velazquez of Watertown on the scene for second-degree murder.
Police say they received a call about a neighborhood dispute on the 200 block of 4th Avenue.
They say the incident began as a verbal argument and led to Velazquez brandishing a handgun.
Police say he fired one shot striking the victim Jayden Harley.
Harley was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital but died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.