Local Group Of Chiropractors Golf For A Cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A group of chiropractors in Sioux Falls is working together to raise money for a non-profit that promotes STEM education in local schools.

Each year, the Sioux Empire Chiropractic Society raises money for a local non-profit at their Charity of Choice Golf Tournament & Gala. President Dr. Joshua Schroeder says the society chose Ground Works-Midwest because their mission coincides with what they try to teach their patients.

“When you think about going to the chiropractic clinic, you think about your spine, your brain and how everything’s working together, making sure that you’re staying active, having a good lifestyle,” says Schroeder.

Schroeder says another big factor that chiropractors focus on is nutrition and a subject Ground Works-Midwest promotes in schools is food science.

Since 2005, the Sioux Empire Chiropractic Society has been meeting to network and discuss their field of work.

“One of the things that came up was, how do we give back to this community that’s given us so much?” Schroeder says.

In 2010, the group started holding their annual Charity of Choice Golf Tournament & Gala to give back to the community.

The golf tournament is on Tuesday, June 20 at noon at the Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls. For more information on how to participate in the golf tournament, click here.

The Sioux Empire Chiropractic Society will also be holding a gala to raise money for Ground Works-Midwest on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown in Sioux Falls. For more about the gala, click here.