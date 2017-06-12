Authorities: Two-Vehicle Crash In Northwest Iowa Kills 5-Year-Old

OSCEOLA COUNTY, I.A. – Authorities say a 5-year-old boy and a man driving them have died after a collision in Northwest Iowa.

The accident occurred around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound car collided with an eastbound sport utility vehicle.

The car driver was pronounced dead later at Osceola Community Hospital. He was identified as 48-year-old Travis Mier, who lived in Spirit Lake. The boy was pronounced dead later at a Sioux Falls , hospital. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as Elliot Mier.

The SUV driver was taken to Sanford Rock Rapids Medical Center in Rock Rapids for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. She was identified as 48-year-old Ann Vanderpool, who lives in Milford, Iowa.

