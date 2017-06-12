Canaries Rip Railcats at Cage

The Sioux Falls Canaries blew open a tight game with seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-2 win against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The Canaries were trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before they added three runs in three consecutive at-bats. The first came on an error after single from LF Burt Reynolds, allowing CF Dan Motl to score. C Aaron Gretz and 1B Chris Jacobs followed with RBI singles to take a 4-2 lead. In the next inning, RF Jabari Henry drew a bases-loaded walk and Reynolds belted a bases-clearing double to take firm control of the game.