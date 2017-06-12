Christian Music Artist Chris Tomlin Returns To Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Tomlin’s Good Good Father tour kicks off this fall for a total of 19 dates, with Sioux Falls being the tour’s second stop. Tomlin will be appearing with special guest Matt Maher.

Tomlin’s latest single is “Home” while his “Good Good Father” single spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the charts. He also released the children’s book Good Good Father last October, and it eventually reached the top 16 in overall book sales at Amazon.com, and top 20 of all books at Barnes& Noble.

He has become only the fourth artist of any genre to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award which recognizes artists with more than one billion digital plays.

Tickets go on sale next week to see Christian music artist Chris Tomlin’s return to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets prices are $84, $51.50, $40.50, and $29.50 and go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.