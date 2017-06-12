Friends Remember Jayden Harley

WATERTOWN, S.D.- In Watertown, a 17-year-old is dead after a noise dispute turned violent over the weekend.

Police say 30-year-old Alexi Velazquez shot Jayden Harley following an argument out in the street on Saturday night.

Today Harley’s friends and a co-worker reflected on his life and the moments they wish they could’ve changed before his death.

“It couldn’t have been him,” says Harley’s best friend David Parish, as he recalls the moment, he received the phone call about his friend being shot. “I just kept thinking, it wasn’t him, there’s no way it could have been”

It’s been a weekend of restless nights for Parish, as he grieves the loss of his best friend since elementary school.

“It sucks knowing he’s gone; I’m never going to get the chance to talk to him again,” says Parish.

Parish says he wishes he would’ve been with Jayden Harley that night before the gunshot that killed him was fired.

“If we could have been there and stopped it from happening; stop the argument or him even going out on the road,” says Parish.

Haley Roe was working that night when she saw police cars rushing towards the 200 block of 4th Avenue Southwest.

She says she never imagined she’d have to hear that her co-worker was shot and killed.

Roe says the two had a falling out a couple years ago, one she regrets not letting go.

“It’s kind of one of those things you wish you wouldn’t have held a grudge for so long,” says Harley’s co-worker Roe. “You wish, you would have said something like I don’t know, fix things,”

For others, the loss feels like a bad dream.

The one thing keeping them going is remembering the type of person he was, in one of his favorite places, Diamondball Park.

“He was a fun person to be around; if you are having a bad day he could definitely change your attitude,” says Harley’s friend Shaina Bock. “He was just different, then everybody else,”

“His craziness I liked it, it was probably one of the best things about him. If you wouldn’t do something; he’d probably do it and most of the time it was probably something dumb, but it was fun,” says Parish.

A candlelight vigil is being held tonight at 8 in honor of Harley at 225 4th Avenue Southwest.

The suspect Alexis Velazquez has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.

He is set to be in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.