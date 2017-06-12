Garage, Two Cars Damaged In Overnight Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were called to the residence of 6000 West 37th Street at around 1:10 a.m. Monday morning for reports of a fire in an attached garage.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy flames from the garage area and two cars in front of the garage were also on fire.

Two residents and their dog were able to safely exit the home prior to fire units arriving on scene.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes and was contained to the garage and the exterior of the home.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One extra crew responded to assist fire units on scene due to the recent high temperatures.