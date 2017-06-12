Governor Daugaard Urges Lawmakers To Pass Lakes Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is urging state lawmakers to approve rules governing the use of lakes on private land in South Dakota for recreation.

The Republican governor addressed lawmakers during South Dakota’s 26th special legislative session. Daugaard says he’ll sign the bill Monday if the Legislature approves it.

Legislators are taking up a plan endorsed by a study committee that restores access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.

The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.

Daugaard called the lakes an “economic engine,” saying their closure has hurt small-town businesses. The measure needs two-thirds support in each chamber to be approved.