Hometown Boy Happy to be with Canaries

Hometown Boy Happy to be with Canaries

Patrick Fiala wasn’t sure if he’d ever get a chance to play professional baseball. After a brilliant career at Augustana he went on to play with the Sioux Falls Pilots last summer. That earned him a shot with the Canaries and it’s worked out really well for Fiala who can really hit. And he’s continued to do that with the Birds in 2017.