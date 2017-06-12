Inclement Weather Closes Outdoor Pools In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: The City of Sioux Falls has announced that all Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic facilities will be closed Monday, June 12, due to inclement weather.

Those facilities are located at:

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue

Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street

Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street

McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue

Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street

The Midco Aquatic Center will remain open, but officials say visitors must stay away from the water’s edge due to threatening weather conditions. Midco Aquatic Center staff will monitor weather conditions. The 20-minute time period will restart each time thunder is heard or lightning is seen. Once Midco Aquatic Center staff have determined thunder has not been heard or lightning has not been seen for a duration of 20 minutes, they will allow reentry into the water.

Evening swimming lessons scheduled at the Midco Aquatic Center will continue as scheduled. If threatening weather remains in the area, the session will meet on land.

More information on City outdoor pool facilities can be found at siouxfalls.org/pools.