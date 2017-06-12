KIDZ BOP Coming To Denny Sanford Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KIDZ BOP, the No. 1 music brand for kids, is coming to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, October 22, at 3 p.m. The all-new “Best Time Ever” tour will hit 50+ cities this year alone and is sponsored by Juicy Juice Splashers.

The KIDZ BOP performers sing kid-friendly versions of today’s biggest hits. Fans can look forward to an entirely new KIDZ BOP experience at the 2017 show. The ultimate family-friendly live concert will feature brand-new songs, choreography and an eye-popping set design. The tour is headlined by the newest group of KIDZ BOP Kids, who were introduced in January with the release of KIDZ BOP 34. The KIDZ BOP Kids have been named Billboard Magazine’s “#1 Kids’ Artist” for the past seven consecutive years.

The group’s latest album – KIDZ BOP 35 – debuts July 14. The KIDZ BOP kids are the face and voice of KIDZ BOP. Ahnya, Cooper, Freddy, Isaiah, Julianna and Sierra range in age from 10 to 13 years old.

Last year’s KIDZ BOP tour out sold some of today’s biggest artists, including Bruno Mars, Sia, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber, and accounted for 23% of all kids’ music album sales.

Tickets prices are $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50 and go on sale at noon on Friday, June 23, at the KELOLAND Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000. Special VIP tickets, which include a “Best Time Ever” private party, exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, will also be available. For tour dates and ticket information, visit kidzbop.com/tour.