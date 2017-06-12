Lawmakers Gathering To Debate Use Of Lakes On Private Land

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Lawmakers are gathering for a special legislative session to consider rules for outdoor enthusiasts who want to use lakes on private land in South Dakota for recreation.

The session is Monday. Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to address lawmakers in the House chamber.

Legislators will take up a plan endorsed by a study committee that restores access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.

The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.

Daugaard supports the plan, but at least one outdoor sporting and conservation organization has said it’s working against its passage. The measure needs two-thirds support in each chamber to be approved.