Lawmakers Non-Meandered Waters Discussion Lengthy

PIERRE, S.D. – What happens when public water covers private land?

That’s what state lawmakers in Pierre decided during a special session Monday.

Just before 9 p.m., state senators approved the final version of the H.B. 1001, which sunsets in 2018 instead of the earlier approved 2021, sending it to Governor Dennis Daugaard’s desk. The Governor signed the bill, which has an emergency clause, sending into effect immediately.

Monday’s discussion began with Daugaard, who briefly gave his approval of the bill, coined the “compromise bill’.

“This is a good policy,” he said.

But discussion beyond the Governor, has been the opposite of brief.

For hours, legislators in the House and Senate floor, went back and forth on the bill.

Some wanted to hold off on a decision.

“Let’s see what we can do with this bill,” said District 5 Representative Nancy York. “January is coming, I’d be willing to work with any of the wildlife groups, sportsmen associations that want to put together a better bill.”

While others say the bill has been worked on for weeks now and is fair to both landowners and sportsmen and women.

“It’s the best balance I’ve ever seen,” said District 29 Representative Larry Rhoden.

The bill restores access to 30 lakes including Cottonwood and Dog Ear Lake; and opens all non-meandered waters, unless a landowner with water on their property wishes to keep it closed.

“If it’s posted closed, it gives the GFP an opportunity to foster some relationships and open those waters,” said Rep. Rhoden.

This means Game Fish and Parks could strike a deal with a landowner whether that be a lease, license or grant, to get that water open.

“It’s very troublesome to listen to because I feel strongly about property rights, but I also feel like the public has rights,” said one of the executive directors for the South Dakota Wildlife Federation, Bill Antonides. “And those aren’t being listened to at all, they’re not even being considered.”

The state Wildlife Federation fears giving landowners the option to open or close public water will end with thousands of acres of waters closed.

“The bill essentially overturned 135 years of water law, court cases and traditions,” said Antonides. “My biggest fear is we started a slippery slope in giving private individuals control over public resources. Where is it going to end?”

However, “I think the vast majority of those lakes will stay open,” said Rep. Rhoden.